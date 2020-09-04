Smoke over asset quality thickens as SC extends repayment holiday

The Supreme Court’s rule that banks cannot declare loans as non-performing until further orders has made the outlook on asset quality even more muddier for lenders. A standstill on asset classification only thickens the smoke over banks’ asset quality.

The ruling would mean that any loan that was standard as of 31 August would remain so until the court says differently. The intention was clear in giving relief to borrowers, as the court hears a petition to waive off interest due on loans during the moratorium period. The six-month moratorium granted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ended on 31 August. The moratorium came with an asset classification forbearance, which had given relief to borrowers from being labelled as non-performing. The court’s rule is in essence an extension of this forbearance. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd note that the impact may not be big in terms of suppressing potential bad loans.

That is because a loan becomes non-performing when repayments are overdue for 90 days. A timely decision will be key to clarity for lenders on recovery efforts. Until then, loans are technically under moratorium. “We think the 'value' of loss on interest-on-interest isn't large, at 2-3bps of assets, but the impact on borrower behaviour may be a collateral risk," said Jefferies in a note.

Of course, a timely ruling on the petition is key here as a delay would only complicate asset quality recognition. As such, the moratorium and the one-time restructuring that the RBI has allowed would reduce the clarity on asset quality.

Then there is the bigger issue of the interest waiver itself, on which the petition is based. Representatives of select industries such as real estate and hotels have asked for a waiver on interest calculated during the moratorium, citing the extreme stress the pandemic has brought on. Specifically, a waiver for the interest calculated on a compounding basis has been sought. While the RBI has stated that a waiver could be detrimental to banks, the apex court has agreed to hear out the case. What about the impact of a waiver on earnings? “We estimate the sector impact at ₹4000-5000 crore (sub 5 basis point of assets), with a lower earnings impact on larger private banks, a tad higher for smaller private banks, more for PSUs," wrote analysts at Jefferies.

There is no denying that any waiver makes for a spurious credit culture. But the intensity of the pain on the economy due to the pandemic could warrant relaxation this time, analysts feel. Above all, a timely judicial ruling is more important now more than before.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated