Smoke over asset quality thickens as SC extends repayment holiday

The ruling would mean that any loan that was standard as of 31 August would remain so until the court says differently. The intention was clear in giving relief to borrowers, as the court hears a petition to waive off interest due on loans during the moratorium period. The six-month moratorium granted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ended on 31 August. The moratorium came with an asset classification forbearance, which had given relief to borrowers from being labelled as non-performing. The court’s rule is in essence an extension of this forbearance. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd note that the impact may not be big in terms of suppressing potential bad loans.