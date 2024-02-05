Smooth landing for Indigo in Q3 but capacity concerns remain
Summary
- Currently, the airline’s grounded aircraft count is in the mid-70s, which is about 20% of the fleet as at December-end. Idle aircraft means a rise in expenses without incremental revenue
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs IndiGo, ticked the right boxes in the December quarter (Q3FY24). Results were ahead of expectations helped by a robust yield or revenue a carrier earns per passenger per kilometre. Yield rose nearly 2% year-on-year to a multi-quarter high of ₹5.48. This, coupled with strong capacity addition and low fuel cost meant a 71% year-on-year jump in Q3 Ebitdar (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and rental) to ₹5,443 crore.