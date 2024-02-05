Smooth landing for Indigo in Q3 but capacity concerns remain

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs IndiGo, ticked the right boxes in the December quarter (Q3FY24). Results were ahead of expectations helped by a robust yield or revenue a carrier earns per passenger per kilometre. Yield rose nearly 2% year-on-year to a multi-quarter high of ₹5.48. This, coupled with strong capacity addition and low fuel cost meant a 71% year-on-year jump in Q3 Ebitdar (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and rental) to ₹5,443 crore.

Besides, IndiGo expects to surpass its FY24 capacity addition guidance of north of mid-teens and is likely to deliver 20% plus growth. But the path in FY25 is blurry and IndiGo is currently assessing the capacity growth target. Currently, the airline’s grounded aircraft count is in the mid-70s, which is about 20% of the fleet as at December-end. Idle aircraft means a rise in expenses without incremental revenue.

However, to aid capacity growth, the airline is taking mitigation measures such as procurement of additional aircraft in the form of damp and secondary dry leases. Sure, it is encouraging that IndiGo stuck to its guidance of adding one aircraft a week in FY25.

Further, while IndiGo expects yields to stay stronger for the next six months, Jefferies India believes the metric may come under pressure, as Air India’s large fleet comes online in the year. In fact, the Air India group’s market share increased gradually from 25.4% in January 2023 to 27% in December. IndiGo continues to lead with a market share of nearly 62% last month.

Moreover, a slowdown in industry growth is a concern. In December, passengers carried by domestic airlines grew at about 8% year-on-year, the slowest pace in 22 months. In contrast, IndiGo said that it is seeing strong demand.

Meanwhile, fuel prices are dropping and that helps. The price of aviation turbine fuel in Q4-to-date is down by 8.5% versus Q3 average. In the past one year, IndiGo’s shares have soared by 47% amid factors such as market share gains. “A likely duopolistic industry str-ucture dominated by IndiGo and Air India bodes well," said a Nuvama Research report on 2 February. The brokerage notes that this will spur pricing discipline. As such, further rally in the stock would dep-end upon the capacity growth and yield trajectory. Negative surprises on capacity in Q4 can dampen investor sentiment.