Smooth landing for Indigo in Q3 but capacity concerns remain

Meanwhile, fuel prices are dropping and that helps. The price of aviation turbine fuel in Q4-to-date is down by 8.5% versus Q3 average. In the past one year, IndiGo’s shares have soared by 47% amid factors such as market share gains. “A likely duopolistic industry str-ucture dominated by IndiGo and Air India bodes well," said a Nuvama Research report on 2 February. The brokerage notes that this will spur pricing discipline. As such, further rally in the stock would dep-end upon the capacity growth and yield trajectory. Negative surprises on capacity in Q4 can dampen investor sentiment.