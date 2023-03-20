Soaring mercury to aid Varun Beverages volumes this year2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 09:47 PM IST
Strong volume growth in CY22 and better operating leverage are among factors that boosted sentiments for the stock.
Investors in Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL) shares are sitting on handsome returns. Since the beginning of CY22, the stock has more than doubled. VBL is one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo globally outside of the US. It follows the January to December financial year.
