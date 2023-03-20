Soaring mercury to aid Varun Beverages volumes this year

But investors need to be watchful of any threat owing to the relaunch of Campa Cola by Reliance Industries. A meaningful impact is not expected in the near-term. After analysing the potential risk to VBL due to the relaunch, analysts from ICICI Securities said they are not modelling any material risk to VBL in the near-term but will closely monitor the progress of Campa beverages. Among other factors, they point out that Campa needs to invest in multiple manufacturing units across India (as beverages are ‘low value high volume’ products), distribution network and visicoolers. “These investments may require multiple years," said the ICICI Securities’ analysts.That said, how realizations pan out remains to be seen. “Realization may come under strain due to additional discount and rebate extended to counter market share loss to Campa Cola," said a report by Antique Stock Broking on 20 March. The broking firm expects the early onset of summer to be positive for the industry.