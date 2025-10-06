Sobha Ltd's H1 pre-sales shine. Timely approvals, new launches key to FY26 target
Sobha Ltd clocked record H1 pre-sales of ₹3,981 crore, fuelled by Bengaluru’s housing demand, but rising IT sector layoffs could test the city’s property momentum.
Realty developer Sobha Ltd closed the first half of FY26 (H1FY26) on a strong note, sustaining the pre-sales momentum seen in the June quarter (Q1FY26). Pre-sales, or bookings, in Q2 rose 61.4% year-on-year to ₹1,903 crore, taking the H1FY26 total to ₹3,981.4 crore against the FY26 target of ₹8,000-8,500 crore. This marks Sobha’s best-ever H1 pre-sales.