Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  Sobha Ltd's H1 pre-sales shine. Timely approvals, new launches key to FY26 target

Sobha Ltd's H1 pre-sales shine. Timely approvals, new launches key to FY26 target

Harsha Jethmalani

Sobha Ltd clocked record H1 pre-sales of 3,981 crore, fuelled by Bengaluru’s housing demand, but rising IT sector layoffs could test the city’s property momentum.

Sobha Ltd has planned pan-India projects for the rest of FY26, targeting high-value markets of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Greater Noida, and Gurugram Sector 63.
Gift this article

Realty developer Sobha Ltd closed the first half of FY26 (H1FY26) on a strong note, sustaining the pre-sales momentum seen in the June quarter (Q1FY26). Pre-sales, or bookings, in Q2 rose 61.4% year-on-year to 1,903 crore, taking the H1FY26 total to 3,981.4 crore against the FY26 target of 8,000-8,500 crore. This marks Sobha’s best-ever H1 pre-sales.

Realty developer Sobha Ltd closed the first half of FY26 (H1FY26) on a strong note, sustaining the pre-sales momentum seen in the June quarter (Q1FY26). Pre-sales, or bookings, in Q2 rose 61.4% year-on-year to 1,903 crore, taking the H1FY26 total to 3,981.4 crore against the FY26 target of 8,000-8,500 crore. This marks Sobha’s best-ever H1 pre-sales.

Strong absorption (sales) in the existing Sobha Town Park project in Bengaluru largely drove Q2 pre-sales. Sobha also launched a boutique luxury villa project in north Bengaluru, though there were no major new launches last quarter.

Strong absorption (sales) in the existing Sobha Town Park project in Bengaluru largely drove Q2 pre-sales. Sobha also launched a boutique luxury villa project in north Bengaluru, though there were no major new launches last quarter.

Also Read | Realty launches to improve, but pricier homes may dampen demand

“The planned launch of Sobha Magnus (gross development value of ~ 900 crore) in Q2 has slipped to Q3 due to approval-related issues, which will be a key monitorable," noted an Antique Stock Broking report dated 6 October. Had Sobha Magnus launched in Q2, the company would have crossed 2,000 crore in pre-sales for the second consecutive quarter, the report added.

Also Read | Battered by 2G, written off by rivals—DB Realty is now shaping Mumbai’s skyline

Sobha’s Q2 sales by volume improved 49% year-on-year to 1.4msf and realization rose 8% year-on-year to 13,648 per square feet. Whether Sobha manages to surpass its FY26 pre-sales guidance, depends on the pace of new launches. The company has planned pan-India projects for the rest of FY26, targeting high-value markets of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Greater Noida, and Gurugram Sector 63. Multiple projects are also slated for launch in Bengaluru.

Still, concerns linger over mass IT sector layoffs in Bengaluru, as the city accounts for much of the company's residential demand, driven by technology sector employees. The management’s commentary on demand outlook will therefore be closely watched in the Q2 earnings call.

Also Read | Sunteck bets on ultra-luxury to drive growth, but Q2 relies on existing projects

Interactions with property consultants in Bengaluru suggest that Sobha enjoys strong brand equity due to high quality developments, larger layouts, community living, and more end-user driven demand, said HDFC Securities. This gives Sobha pricing power. The HDFC report dated 22 September highlighted that Sobha’s pricing is 15-20% higher than peers and attractive payment plans seem to have helped sustain sales.

Sobha’s shares are down around 6% so far in 2025, though it fared better than the Nifty Realty index’s 15% drop. The company's healthy balance sheet and cash flows offer some cushion, but pre-sales and launches trajectory remain key re-rating triggers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a deputy editor at Mint and has over a decade of experience covering stock markets and corporates. She is a part of the Mark to Market team, which specializes in offering cutting-edge commentary on stock market trends, economy, and financial reports of companies. The sectors she follows closely include information technology, cement, real estate, and paints. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends enable her to bring newer perspectives on market news and analysis.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.