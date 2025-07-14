Sobha Ltd eyes big FY26 comeback with launches beyond Bengaluru
Summary
After a disappointing FY25, Sobha Ltd has bounced back with its highest-ever quarterly bookings in Q1FY26. With approvals easing and new launches lined up, can the momentum hold?
Real estate developer Sobha Ltd has staged an impressive rebound after a lacklustre performance in FY25.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story