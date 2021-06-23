In-line with peers in the real estate sector, Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd reported strong sales volumes in the March quarter.

At 1.34 million square feet (msf), volumes were up 48% year-on-year (YoY), with value at Rs1,072 crore, up 54%.

For the full FY21, sales value was at Rs3,137 crore, an increase of 9% YoY - the highest ever. Bengaluru continued to be key market for the company and accounted for 67% of the total volume. It should be noted that sales volume achieved in Bengaluru was the highest ever.

Thanks to strong pre-sales in its residential segment, the company achieved total cash inflow of Rs3,077 crore in FY21.

However, this robustness couldn't translate into better headline and bottomline numbers. Sobha reported 64.65% YoY decline in consolidated net profit in the March quarter to Rs17.90 crore. Total income declined 37% to ₹588.90 crore in Q4 FY21.

The company's consolidated performance was hit by subdued performance of its contractual and manufacturing business. This business reported revenue of Rs264 crore in Q4FY21, a fall of 45% YoY. Collection of Rs263 crore in the March quarter of FY21 was 24% lower than the same quarter last year.

Reacting to the earnings, shares of the company fell nearly 3% on the National Stock Exchange in opening deals on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, among other highlights was the reduction in company's net debt by Rs123 crore to Rs2,852 crore with debt/equity at 1.17 times. Its borrowing cost came down by 65 basis points during FY21 and stands at 9.04% as on March FY21. One basis point is one hundredeth of a percentage point.

According to the company's management, expected real estate cashflow at project level is ₹7,896 crore in the coming years from current ongoing and completed projects. It further added that completed unsold inventory stands at 0.29msf as on March 2021, which is one of the lowest in the real estate sector.

