Sobha set to beat FY27 pre-sales guidance after a record first-half

In spite of limited launches in the September quarter (Q2FY27), residential realty company Sobha Ltd’s pre-sales or bookings rose 16% year-on-year to ₹2,206 crore. This marks its second-highest quarterly pre-sales after a record ₹3,660 crore in Q1FY27.
While Q1 pre-sales were driven by new launches, strong traction in existing projects Sobha OneWorld and Sobha Neopolis in Bengaluru, along with Sobha Crescent and Sobha Aranya in Gurugram, buoyed pre-sales in Q2. There were two new launches during the quarter—Sobha Boulevard, a premium plotted development project in Mysuru, and Sobha Bellevue, a super-luxury residential development in Kozhikode in Kerala.