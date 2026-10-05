Sobha set to beat FY27 pre-sales guidance after a record first-half

In spite of limited launches in the September quarter (Q2FY27), residential realty company Sobha Ltd’s pre-sales or bookings rose 16% year-on-year to ₹2,206 crore. This marks its second-highest quarterly pre-sales after a record ₹3,660 crore in Q1FY27.
In spite of limited launches in the September quarter (Q2FY27), residential realty company Sobha Ltd’s pre-sales or bookings rose 16% year-on-year to ₹2,206 crore. This marks its second-highest quarterly pre-sales after a record ₹3,660 crore in Q1FY27.
While Q1 pre-sales were driven by new launches, strong traction in existing projects Sobha OneWorld and Sobha Neopolis in Bengaluru, along with Sobha Crescent and Sobha Aranya in Gurugram, buoyed pre-sales in Q2. There were two new launches during the quarter—Sobha Boulevard, a premium plotted development project in Mysuru, and Sobha Bellevue, a super-luxury residential development in Kozhikode in Kerala.
While Q1 pre-sales were driven by new launches, strong traction in existing projects Sobha OneWorld and Sobha Neopolis in Bengaluru, along with Sobha Crescent and Sobha Aranya in Gurugram, buoyed pre-sales in Q2. There were two new launches during the quarter—Sobha Boulevard, a premium plotted development project in Mysuru, and Sobha Bellevue, a super-luxury residential development in Kozhikode in Kerala.
Pre-sales touched ₹5,862 crore in H1FY27, up 47% year-on-year—the highest half-yearly sales by value. It sold 3.76 million square feet (msf) of area. Its key market and IT hub Bengaluru contributed almost 58% to pre-sales in H1, followed by the National Capital Region (34%), and other markets such as Kerala and Hyderabad. Sobha has been diversifying its geographical mix beyond south India and has a presence in Pune and Mumbai.
Sobha has met 59% of its FY27 guidance. HDFC Securities expects ₹6,000 crore of new launches in Q3 including projects in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Hyderabad. So, the company needs ₹4,140 crore in pre-sales in H2FY27 to hit ₹10,000 crore guidance. This is below the Q2 run rate and with strong Q3FY27 launches, it seems doable and likely to beat guidance, said HDFC.
Project launches
Sobha is targeting project launches spanning about 21 msf across geographies over the next six-eight quarters, the management had said during its Q1 earnings call. These projects are estimated to have a gross development value or revenue potential of about ₹29,600 crore.
Still, the Sobha stock has declined 18% so far in 2026, underperforming the Nifty Realty index, which is down 4%. Reported margins remain Sobha’s key pain point and hover in single digits—at 9.3% in FY26, said Emkay Global Financial Services.
However, ongoing projects have a higher mix of high-margin projects, which are expected to come up for recognition from H2, and this can help an uptick in margins from Q3, Emkay added in a report dated 4 October.
Meanwhile, the second-order effects of the artificial intelligence-led impact on real estate demand in the Bengaluru market amid affordability concerns is monitorable.