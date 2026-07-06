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Sobha sets decent base for FY27 with record Q1 bookings

Harsha Jethmalani
1 min read6 Jul 2026, 02:13 PM IST
Sobha’s FY25 pre-sales were marred by delayed project launches, but it made a comeback in FY26, launching nine projects totalling around 6msf across six cities.
Sobha’s FY25 pre-sales were marred by delayed project launches, but it made a comeback in FY26, launching nine projects totalling around 6msf across six cities.
Summary

Sobha's Q1FY27 bookings hit a record 3,656 crore, up over 70% sequentially and year-on-year, driven by strong response to its Hoskote luxury launch. The company is targeting 30% sales growth for the full year, even as rising supply and AI-linked job uncertainty pose watch-points ahead.

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Realty firm Sobha’s pre-sales or bookings in the June quarter (Q1FY27) rose by over 70% each, sequentially and year-on-year, to 3,656 crore—the highest ever quarterly figure and ahead of analysts’ expectations. Strong customer response to new launches, including the much-awaited Hoskote luxury project, Sobha OneWorld, drove bookings. Located in East Bengaluru, this 47.4-acre luxury residential project has a gross development value (GDV), or revenue potential, of 7,500 crore.

Realty firm Sobha’s pre-sales or bookings in the June quarter (Q1FY27) rose by over 70% each, sequentially and year-on-year, to 3,656 crore—the highest ever quarterly figure and ahead of analysts’ expectations. Strong customer response to new launches, including the much-awaited Hoskote luxury project, Sobha OneWorld, drove bookings. Located in East Bengaluru, this 47.4-acre luxury residential project has a gross development value (GDV), or revenue potential, of 7,500 crore.

Sacred Grove in Bengaluru and Sobha Crescent, another luxury residential offering with revenue potential of 2,200 crore, were unveiled in Q1FY27. Overall, Sobha launched 6.89 million square feet (msf) of saleable area across these three projects and completed 671 homes across eight projects in Q1FY27.

Sacred Grove in Bengaluru and Sobha Crescent, another luxury residential offering with revenue potential of 2,200 crore, were unveiled in Q1FY27. Overall, Sobha launched 6.89 million square feet (msf) of saleable area across these three projects and completed 671 homes across eight projects in Q1FY27.

Region-wise, the IT hub and its core market, Bengaluru, clocked the strongest-ever quarterly sales of 2,067 crore, followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) at 1,384 crore. Kerala, Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai are other markets where Sobha has exposure, as it diversifies its geographical mix.

Also Read | Prime Securities launches real estate AIF, eyes up to ₹1,000 crore corpus

Sobha targets an ambitious 30% year-on-year pre-sales growth in FY27, following a record high of 8,136 crore in FY26. Sobha’s FY25 pre-sales were marred by delayed project launches, but it made a comeback in FY26, launching nine projects totalling around 6msf across six cities. It also made a foray into Greater Noida and Mumbai last year. In the Q4FY26 earnings call, Sobha said it has a project launch pipeline of 20msf with a GDV of 26,300 crore to be launched over the next six to eight quarters.

Meanwhile, in a recent interaction with Emkay Global Financial Services, the management acknowledged uncertainty around artificial intelligence’s impact on employment (especially in the technology sector), particularly for entry-level jobs, but noted that demand from higher-skilled and higher-income professionals, its core customer base, was resilient. Although rising supply across several markets could limit price appreciation, Sobha expects volume-led growth and continues to focus on margins and cash flow. Q1FY27 average price realization increased 9% year-on-year and 3% sequentially to 15,655/sft.

Also Read | GIFT City plans big push into global commodity trading

So far in 2026, Sobha stock is up a mere 0.5% versus a 2% return in the Nifty Realty index. Nuvama Research reckons that the Bengaluru market can still deliver volume growth, and Sobha’s sales shall improve going ahead, aided by better geographical diversification. That apart, geopolitical issues and customer response to launches will determine the stock’s trajectory, said the Nuvama report dated 4 July.

Also Read | Kotak Alts raises ADIA-anchored $1 billion real estate fund
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Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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HomeMarketsMark To MarketSobha sets decent base for FY27 with record Q1 bookings

Sobha sets decent base for FY27 with record Q1 bookings

Harsha Jethmalani
1 min read6 Jul 2026, 02:13 PM IST
Sobha’s FY25 pre-sales were marred by delayed project launches, but it made a comeback in FY26, launching nine projects totalling around 6msf across six cities.
Sobha’s FY25 pre-sales were marred by delayed project launches, but it made a comeback in FY26, launching nine projects totalling around 6msf across six cities.
Summary

Sobha's Q1FY27 bookings hit a record 3,656 crore, up over 70% sequentially and year-on-year, driven by strong response to its Hoskote luxury launch. The company is targeting 30% sales growth for the full year, even as rising supply and AI-linked job uncertainty pose watch-points ahead.

Gift this article

Realty firm Sobha’s pre-sales or bookings in the June quarter (Q1FY27) rose by over 70% each, sequentially and year-on-year, to 3,656 crore—the highest ever quarterly figure and ahead of analysts’ expectations. Strong customer response to new launches, including the much-awaited Hoskote luxury project, Sobha OneWorld, drove bookings. Located in East Bengaluru, this 47.4-acre luxury residential project has a gross development value (GDV), or revenue potential, of 7,500 crore.

Realty firm Sobha’s pre-sales or bookings in the June quarter (Q1FY27) rose by over 70% each, sequentially and year-on-year, to 3,656 crore—the highest ever quarterly figure and ahead of analysts’ expectations. Strong customer response to new launches, including the much-awaited Hoskote luxury project, Sobha OneWorld, drove bookings. Located in East Bengaluru, this 47.4-acre luxury residential project has a gross development value (GDV), or revenue potential, of 7,500 crore.

Sacred Grove in Bengaluru and Sobha Crescent, another luxury residential offering with revenue potential of 2,200 crore, were unveiled in Q1FY27. Overall, Sobha launched 6.89 million square feet (msf) of saleable area across these three projects and completed 671 homes across eight projects in Q1FY27.

Sacred Grove in Bengaluru and Sobha Crescent, another luxury residential offering with revenue potential of 2,200 crore, were unveiled in Q1FY27. Overall, Sobha launched 6.89 million square feet (msf) of saleable area across these three projects and completed 671 homes across eight projects in Q1FY27.

Region-wise, the IT hub and its core market, Bengaluru, clocked the strongest-ever quarterly sales of 2,067 crore, followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) at 1,384 crore. Kerala, Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai are other markets where Sobha has exposure, as it diversifies its geographical mix.

Also Read | Prime Securities launches real estate AIF, eyes up to ₹1,000 crore corpus

Sobha targets an ambitious 30% year-on-year pre-sales growth in FY27, following a record high of 8,136 crore in FY26. Sobha’s FY25 pre-sales were marred by delayed project launches, but it made a comeback in FY26, launching nine projects totalling around 6msf across six cities. It also made a foray into Greater Noida and Mumbai last year. In the Q4FY26 earnings call, Sobha said it has a project launch pipeline of 20msf with a GDV of 26,300 crore to be launched over the next six to eight quarters.

Meanwhile, in a recent interaction with Emkay Global Financial Services, the management acknowledged uncertainty around artificial intelligence’s impact on employment (especially in the technology sector), particularly for entry-level jobs, but noted that demand from higher-skilled and higher-income professionals, its core customer base, was resilient. Although rising supply across several markets could limit price appreciation, Sobha expects volume-led growth and continues to focus on margins and cash flow. Q1FY27 average price realization increased 9% year-on-year and 3% sequentially to 15,655/sft.

Also Read | GIFT City plans big push into global commodity trading

So far in 2026, Sobha stock is up a mere 0.5% versus a 2% return in the Nifty Realty index. Nuvama Research reckons that the Bengaluru market can still deliver volume growth, and Sobha’s sales shall improve going ahead, aided by better geographical diversification. That apart, geopolitical issues and customer response to launches will determine the stock’s trajectory, said the Nuvama report dated 4 July.

Also Read | Kotak Alts raises ADIA-anchored $1 billion real estate fund
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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