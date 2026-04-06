After reporting a pre-sales drop in FY25, realty firm Sobha Ltd exited FY26 with a bang. Pre-sales or bookings rose 30% year-on-year to ₹8,136 crore – its best-ever, driven annually, by new project launches and geographical diversification. Still, it missed the ₹8,500 crore pre-sales target set for the fiscal year.
Sobha Ltd exits FY26 with record pre-sales. Is there room for growth?
SummarySobha sold around 5.5 million square feet of space in FY26, up 18.5% year-on-year; average realisation rose 9% year-on-year. Despite these positives and a healthy balance sheet, the mood is sombre
After reporting a pre-sales drop in FY25, realty firm Sobha Ltd exited FY26 with a bang. Pre-sales or bookings rose 30% year-on-year to ₹8,136 crore – its best-ever, driven annually, by new project launches and geographical diversification. Still, it missed the ₹8,500 crore pre-sales target set for the fiscal year.
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