Sobha Ltd exits FY26 with record pre-sales. Is there room for growth?

The National Capital Region clocked pre-sales of ₹2,455 crore, accounting for 30% of total pre-sales. Sobha launched two new residential projects in Greater Noida and one serviced residences project in Gurugram during the year. Kerala contributed 10% to total pre-sales, supported by new towers launched in Marina One, Cochin and a new project launch in Trivandrum. All other cities contributed 5% of total sales.