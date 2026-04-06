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Sobha Ltd exits FY26 with record pre-sales. Is there room for growth?

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read6 Apr 2026, 12:47 PM IST
Sobha Ltd launched nine projects in six cities during FY26. (Image: Pixabay)
Sobha Ltd launched nine projects in six cities during FY26. (Image: Pixabay)
Summary

Sobha sold around 5.5 million square feet of space in FY26, up 18.5% year-on-year; average realisation rose 9% year-on-year. Despite these positives and a healthy balance sheet, the mood is sombre

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After reporting a pre-sales drop in FY25, realty firm Sobha Ltd exited FY26 with a bang. Pre-sales or bookings rose 30% year-on-year to 8,136 crore – its best-ever, driven annually, by new project launches and geographical diversification. Still, it missed the 8,500 crore pre-sales target set for the fiscal year.

After reporting a pre-sales drop in FY25, realty firm Sobha Ltd exited FY26 with a bang. Pre-sales or bookings rose 30% year-on-year to 8,136 crore – its best-ever, driven annually, by new project launches and geographical diversification. Still, it missed the 8,500 crore pre-sales target set for the fiscal year.

Sobha launched nine projects in six cities during FY26. Out of these, three were in the March quarter (Q4FY26), consequently, pre-sales for Q4 rose year-on-year to 2,039 crore. Sobha made its foray in Mumbai and Greater Noida in FY26.

Sobha launched nine projects in six cities during FY26. Out of these, three were in the March quarter (Q4FY26), consequently, pre-sales for Q4 rose year-on-year to 2,039 crore. Sobha made its foray in Mumbai and Greater Noida in FY26.

On the flipside, Gurugram project (Sector 63A) has spilled over to FY27 due to delay in RERA approval. Had it been launched as planned, FY26 pre-sales would have touched 8,500-9,000 crore, said Antique Stock Broking.

Also Read | Why realty investors aren’t feeling at home right now

Sobha’s bookings growth driver remains one crucial market- IT hub Bengaluru. This market recorded its highest-ever pre-sales of 4,478 crore in FY26, contributing 55% to total pre-sales. Strong traction across all projects aided the momentum.

The National Capital Region clocked pre-sales of 2,455 crore, accounting for 30% of total pre-sales. Sobha launched two new residential projects in Greater Noida and one serviced residences project in Gurugram during the year. Kerala contributed 10% to total pre-sales, supported by new towers launched in Marina One, Cochin and a new project launch in Trivandrum. All other cities contributed 5% of total sales.

Sobha sold around 5.5 million square feet of space in FY26, up 18.5% year-on-year; average realisation rose 9% year-on-year to 14,675 per square feet. Despite these positives and a healthy balance sheet, the mood is sombre. The Sobha stock is down 20% so far in 2026, versus 23% fall in the Nifty Realty index. Investor sentiment has turned sour for all realty stocks.

Also Read | Real estate hit by labour crunch, rising costs as LPG crisis drives workers home

An AI-led disruption and West Asia war fueling inflation are seen as potential dampeners to housing demand, especially in the mid-income/premium segments.

“While Bengaluru can deliver volume growth, threat of job losses due to AI and the ongoing war have led to a decline in housing sales in the country and increased risk perception of realty stocks,” said Nuvama Research report on 5 April.

Sobha also has exposure to Pune, a key IT market. In this backdrop, the pace of new launches and customer response to them will determine the stock’s trajectory.

Also Read | Indian real estate needs capital to scale and grow
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Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketSobha Ltd exits FY26 with record pre-sales. Is there room for growth?

Sobha Ltd exits FY26 with record pre-sales. Is there room for growth?

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read6 Apr 2026, 12:47 PM IST
Sobha Ltd launched nine projects in six cities during FY26. (Image: Pixabay)
Sobha Ltd launched nine projects in six cities during FY26. (Image: Pixabay)
Summary

Sobha sold around 5.5 million square feet of space in FY26, up 18.5% year-on-year; average realisation rose 9% year-on-year. Despite these positives and a healthy balance sheet, the mood is sombre

Gift this article

After reporting a pre-sales drop in FY25, realty firm Sobha Ltd exited FY26 with a bang. Pre-sales or bookings rose 30% year-on-year to 8,136 crore – its best-ever, driven annually, by new project launches and geographical diversification. Still, it missed the 8,500 crore pre-sales target set for the fiscal year.

After reporting a pre-sales drop in FY25, realty firm Sobha Ltd exited FY26 with a bang. Pre-sales or bookings rose 30% year-on-year to 8,136 crore – its best-ever, driven annually, by new project launches and geographical diversification. Still, it missed the 8,500 crore pre-sales target set for the fiscal year.

Sobha launched nine projects in six cities during FY26. Out of these, three were in the March quarter (Q4FY26), consequently, pre-sales for Q4 rose year-on-year to 2,039 crore. Sobha made its foray in Mumbai and Greater Noida in FY26.

Sobha launched nine projects in six cities during FY26. Out of these, three were in the March quarter (Q4FY26), consequently, pre-sales for Q4 rose year-on-year to 2,039 crore. Sobha made its foray in Mumbai and Greater Noida in FY26.

On the flipside, Gurugram project (Sector 63A) has spilled over to FY27 due to delay in RERA approval. Had it been launched as planned, FY26 pre-sales would have touched 8,500-9,000 crore, said Antique Stock Broking.

Also Read | Why realty investors aren’t feeling at home right now

Sobha’s bookings growth driver remains one crucial market- IT hub Bengaluru. This market recorded its highest-ever pre-sales of 4,478 crore in FY26, contributing 55% to total pre-sales. Strong traction across all projects aided the momentum.

The National Capital Region clocked pre-sales of 2,455 crore, accounting for 30% of total pre-sales. Sobha launched two new residential projects in Greater Noida and one serviced residences project in Gurugram during the year. Kerala contributed 10% to total pre-sales, supported by new towers launched in Marina One, Cochin and a new project launch in Trivandrum. All other cities contributed 5% of total sales.

Sobha sold around 5.5 million square feet of space in FY26, up 18.5% year-on-year; average realisation rose 9% year-on-year to 14,675 per square feet. Despite these positives and a healthy balance sheet, the mood is sombre. The Sobha stock is down 20% so far in 2026, versus 23% fall in the Nifty Realty index. Investor sentiment has turned sour for all realty stocks.

Also Read | Real estate hit by labour crunch, rising costs as LPG crisis drives workers home

An AI-led disruption and West Asia war fueling inflation are seen as potential dampeners to housing demand, especially in the mid-income/premium segments.

“While Bengaluru can deliver volume growth, threat of job losses due to AI and the ongoing war have led to a decline in housing sales in the country and increased risk perception of realty stocks,” said Nuvama Research report on 5 April.

Sobha also has exposure to Pune, a key IT market. In this backdrop, the pace of new launches and customer response to them will determine the stock’s trajectory.

Also Read | Indian real estate needs capital to scale and grow
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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