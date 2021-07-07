Sobha stock rallies 7% on decent pre-sales bookings in Q1FY22

South-based real estate company Sobha Ltd clocked a decent performance in the June quarter, despite the lockdown. It saw pre-sales of around 0.9 million square feet (msf) in Q1FY22. Sequentially, its volume and value sales growth declined 33% and 35%, respectively. However, on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, sales growth on both these parameters improved due to a favourable base effect.

Average price realisation during Q1FY22 jumped 2% y-o-y to ₹7,626 per square feet; this was down 5% than ₹8,000 per sqft witnessed in Q4FY21, which had been the highest realisations in the past eight quarters, analysts said. Among regions, Bengaluru continued to be a key market for the company, contributing 74% of the total volume.

Shares of the company rallied 7% on the NSE in early morning trade on Wednesday. Analysts say, even though the sales have softened in Q1FY22 compared to the blockbuster quarter of Q4FY21, the company remains a key beneficiary of the covid-led consolidation in the real estate sector. Apart from that, there are some company-specific positives that are aiding sentiment towards the stock.

"We like Sobha’s strong presence in the South India realty market and robust execution capabilities. Revival in housing demand, Sobha’s focus on cash flows and geographical expansion should hold it in good stead," analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd said in a report on 6 July.

It should be noted that the company did not formally launch any project during the quarter. However, it has a robust launch pipeline of 13.35 msf projects over the next four-six quarters. Analysts say, focus on cash flow management helped the company to cut net debt in FY21 and that trend is likely to continue, going ahead.

