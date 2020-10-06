Sobha stock up 6% as sales recovery continues; cash flow management key catalyst

According to analysts at IIFL Securities Ltd, the share of Bengaluru at 60% in overall sales is the lowest since at least 2013. The company has been aiming to diversify into other markets, so reduced reliance on the Bengaluru market is positive. However, it should be noted that there were no new launches in the September quarter due to the lockdown. So, analysts are of the view that this may be a one-off. As per company’s data, Kochi’s share increased to 15% of overall sales while Gurgaon contributed 9% during the quarter.