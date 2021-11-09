Sobha stock up 7% on robust Q2 earnings performance

According to the company's management, it has achieved a real estate cash inflow of Rs725 crore during Q2, up which 44% as compared to Q2FY21. The management expects real estate net cash flow of ₹7,213 crore from current ongoing and completed projects. Its net operating cash flow of ₹312 crore during the first half of the FY22 is 40% against the same period of FY21 and is the highest in the last five years.