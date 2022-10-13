Sobha’s pre-sales steady, but cash flow is key

Meanwhile, in this calendar year so far, the benchmark index Nifty Realty has declined by nearly 12%, while Sobha’s shares have seen a steeper drop of almost 30%. From its 52-week high of ₹1,044.95 seen in January, the stock is down to ₹630. “While Sobha has done well in the recent quarters in terms of sales and launches, Bangalore based peers like Brigade Enterprise and Prestige Estates have also scaled up significantly on these parameters," said Manish Agrawal, Vice President (Real Estate, Cement and Multiplexes), JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd. “Going forward, the focus remains on land bank monetisation and consequent debt reduction. However, monetizing non-prime land banks has been a challenge for the company," according to him.