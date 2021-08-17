Impacted by covid-led disruption, real estate firm Sobha Ltd reported muted earnings in the June quarter. Residential sales volume declined from 1.3 million square feet (msf) in 4QFY21 to 0.89msf in 1QFY22. Further, the average sales price fell from Rs8,014/square feet in 4QFY21 to Rs7,626/square feet in 1QFY22.

As for key earnings parameters, net profit declined on a sequential basis to Rs10 crore on weak revenues, increase in interest expenses, and tax payment in 1QFY22 compared to tax refund in 4QFY21. Consequently, net operating cash flow from operations (post interest & tax) stood at Rs51 crore in 1QFY22, much lower than Rs151 crore in 4QFY21.

However, analysts say, the company's strong launch pipeline and deleveraging efforts keep the stock's outlook in good stead.

The company has a robust pipeline of 12.56msf launches spread across key cities of operations which is around three times of sales run-rate in FY21, analysts said. In addition, the company has an unsold inventory of 15.16msf in ongoing projects for sustenance sales. "Bengaluru continues to remain key market with 74% of total sales volume in 1QFY22. However, launch pipeline of Sobha has fair share of other geographies. We expect the strong launch pipeline and unsold inventory to drive the sales volume significantly as economy opens up," said analysts at Antique Stock Broking Ltd.

Meanwhile, on a sequential basis, the company cut its debt by Rs35 crore and with an increased focus on land bank monetization, its debt could come down further. Its net debt-to-equity ratio improved marginally from 1.24 times in 1QFY21 to 1.15 times in 1QFY22. The company aims to eventually reduce this metric to 1.1 times.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.