Sobha's strong pipeline, deleveraging efforts comfort investors post muted Q1

The company has a robust pipeline of 12.56msf launches spread across key cities of operations which is around three times of sales run-rate in FY21, analysts said. In addition, the company has an unsold inventory of 15.16msf in ongoing projects for sustenance sales. "Bengaluru continues to remain key market with 74% of total sales volume in 1QFY22. However, launch pipeline of Sobha has fair share of other geographies. We expect the strong launch pipeline and unsold inventory to drive the sales volume significantly as economy opens up," said analysts at Antique Stock Broking Ltd.

