Divi’s Laboratories Ltd’s Q2 performance was lifted by strong growth in the custom synthesis (CS) segment. CS segment revenues grew 42% year-on-year (y-o-y) offsetting some softness in the generic segment sales that declined 5% y-o-y.

The change in demand pattern and shipment hit generic segment sales during the quarter, said analysts. However, its strong portfolio of niche generic filings and products gives comfort. Revenues showed healthy growth of 13.6% y-o-y.

The firm’s margins at 41.5% were down from 43.3% in the year-ago quarter, and 43.5% in the last quarter. The rise in costs is posing some risks even though the firm has strong backward integration for raw material. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said, “We now factor in flat margins on account of the surge in raw material prices."

Divi’s 67% gross margin for Q2FY22 was in line with the previous quarter, but it may not be immune to higher prices in the coming quarters, the firm added. The company’s CS segment sales during the quarter gained from the start of covid treatment drug molnupiravir API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) supplies to Merck. Divi’s is an authorized manufacturer of molnupiravir API for Merck. The street remained optimistic on the scale-up of supplies following the success of the product.

However, the release of trial data by Pfizer for its product last week has raised few concerns about higher competition for Merck’s product, said analysts.

As such, analysts have cut earnings estimates for the firm after the Q2 results. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services have reduced their FY22E/FY23 earnings estimate by 5% and 2%, respectively, to factor in moderation in Generic API prospects over the near- to medium-term, and increased operating expenses related to expanded capacity.

