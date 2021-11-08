Soft generic sales, rising costs key concerns for Divi’s

Divi’s 67% gross margin for Q2FY22 was in line with the previous quarter, but it may not be immune to higher prices in the coming quarters, the firm added. The company’s CS segment sales during the quarter gained from the start of covid treatment drug molnupiravir API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) supplies to Merck. Divi’s is an authorized manufacturer of molnupiravir API for Merck. The street remained optimistic on the scale-up of supplies following the success of the product.