Shares of farm inputs provider Coromandel International Ltd gained 3% in the early deals on Wednesday, hitting a new 52-week high, after the company reported strong performance in March quarter.

Company’s revenues grew 9%, helped by higher rabi crop sowing and recovery in sales of fertilizers. Also, due to lower raw material costs, Coromandel’s earnings grew at a faster pace and its profit after tax more than doubled to ₹234 crore, up 112% year-on-year.

Raw material costs as a percentage of sales dropped five percentage points from the year ago to 65% in the last quarter, points out analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Led by this, Coromandel’s operating profit margins expanded by 380 basis points to 13.6%, driving strong growth in earnings. One percentage point is equal to 100 basis points.

“The performance was further supported by external factors like above normal monsoon, good reservoir levels which resulted in improved sowing and agri input consumption in the company's key markets," Sameer Goel, managing director, Coromandel International said in a statement.

What’s more, the company and the fertilizer industry began the FY21 on a strong note. Government data indicate a 47.8% jump in fertilizer sales in April. Coromandel’s sales jumped 194% or almost three times from the year ago perio.

The abrupt lockdown in March and subsequent easing of restrictions for agriculture sector have pushed some sales to April. Similarly, lockdown uncertainty and fear of shortages have prompted additional purchases. Even so, the strong sales underscore healthy end user demand.

“The spike seems to be principally driven by early buying–in anticipation of future shortages–combined with expectations of a normal monsoon. While April is seasonally a small month and means little from a full year standpoint, the month’s performance does suggest that farmer demand remains healthy," analysts at IIFL Securities Ltd said in a note.

The trends, if they hold-up, will benefit Coromandel. The slump in commodity prices pulled down the prices of phosphoric acid and ammonia, key raw materials for Coromandel International.

That said, much depends on the progress of the upcoming kharif season. Unavailability of farm workers can impede cropping activity, especially in northern states of Punjab and Haryana. Similarly, a sharp economic contraction can erode demand adversely impacting farm produce prices. Unseasonal rains and weather disturbances is another major risk.

So, while the situation looks favorable for Coromandel for now, investors would do well to keep a tab on external risks.

