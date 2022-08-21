Soft tech spending by BFSI a threat to IT cos

BFSI as a percentage of revenues in Q1FY23 was more than 30% each for Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (excluding revenues from India, MEA, APAC ex-Australia and products and platforms) and Wipro Ltd. Among mid-tier companies, Mphasis Ltd saw subdued sequential growth in its BFSI segment in the June quarter because of its relatively higher exposure to the mortgage business. Financial services other than mortgages, such as wealth management, have also been impacted by the correction in global equity markets.

