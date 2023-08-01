Is manufacturing losing steam?2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 09:00 PM IST
The headline index remains well in the expansion zone, but the latest reading is at a three-month low.
Business momentum in India’s manufacturing sector has further softened a bit. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was at 57.7 in July, a tad lower than 57.8 in June. This was due to the marginal easing in output and new orders. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.
