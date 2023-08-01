Is manufacturing losing steam?

Surprisingly, manufacturing exports did well. Growth in new export business picked up to the fastest pace since November, according to the PMI survey. Respondents said there were increases in new orders from American customers, and neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Nepal. But given the demand weakness still prevailing in developed economies, the up move in exports may not sustain. “We expect overall exports to decline in FY24 as global growth slows down and commodity prices remain range-bound. Labour markets in developed markets (DM) remain tight, resulting in wage growth holding-up despite moderation in growth conditions," Gaura Sen Gupta, economist at IDFC First Bank, said. The combination of strong labour markets and inflation above target levels, will keep DM policy rates higher for longer, she added.

