Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are expected to face the heat from rising costs, but Marico Ltd is expected to withstand margin pressures better as prices of copra, a key raw material for its coconut oil portfolio, are showing softening trends.

Copra prices have gradually declined from the highs seen in the beginning of calendar year 2021 till the March 2022 quarter (Q4FY22), according to Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd data

“Marico is better placed than most peers, given copra is in a deflation cycle. Edible oil prices (Saffola) have stabilized (sunflower, rice bran). However, there is a risk of renewed pressure here. VAHO is likely to see impact of higher crude oil prices to some extent," said Jefferies’ analysts in a report on 18 March. VAHO is short for value-added hair oils.

Marico has seen its gross profit margin expand sequentially for the past two quarters. Investors can expect some cushion to margin in Q4 helped by moderating copra prices. Additionally, if raw material cost pressures worsen for other FMCG companies, Marico may well find itself in a sweet spot.

Jefferies expects 50 basis points gross margin expansion in FY23, after a sharp decline in FY22. One basis point is 0.01%. “Ebitda margin also should see slight year-on-year improvement, driving a double-digit Ebitda growth in FY23," said the brokerage. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Meanwhile, over the last year, Marico’s shares have risen nearly 28% vis-à-vis the 6% gain in the Nifty FMCG index. The stock trades at 43.5 times estimated earnings for FY2023, according to Bloomberg data. As such, investors seem to be factoring the optimism adequately into the share price. “Even as the current valuations of the Marico stock are reasonable, incremental rerating looks difficult," said Alok Shah, analyst at Ambit Capital.

Marico aims to accelerate its digital portfolio through both the organic and the inorganic route. It expects an overall turnover of ₹450 crore- ₹500 crore by FY24 from digital brands.

Further, investors are excited about the company’s foods segment, which is expected to clock revenues of about ₹500 crore for FY22. This is expected to rise to ₹850 crore- ₹1,000 crore in FY24 .

“Better than expected show in the foods segment, which offers another leg of growth for the company, would help change investors’ sentiments. Growth in Marico’s oats portfolio was slow for a long time before the pandemic gave a boost to the company’s food segment. As such, a scale-up in terms of more products may help drive growth in the foods’ segment ahead," according to Shah.

