Softer copra prices to aid Marico’s margins

Meanwhile, over the last year, Marico’s shares have risen nearly 28% vis-à-vis the 6% gain in the Nifty FMCG index. The stock trades at 43.5 times estimated earnings for FY2023, according to Bloomberg data. As such, investors seem to be factoring the optimism adequately into the share price. “Even as the current valuations of the Marico stock are reasonable, incremental rerating looks difficult," said Alok Shah, analyst at Ambit Capital.