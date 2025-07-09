Defence orders bolster Solar Industries’ firepower
Summary
After the receipt of the Pinaka order, the stock has jumped 2x from its 52-week low of ₹8,500 on 18 February.
Solar Industries India Ltd’s stock is in the spotlight after being upgraded to large-cap by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (Amfi) in its latest classification.
