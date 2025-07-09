Defence orders bolster Solar Industries’ firepower

Capex push

To leverage its presence in defence, Solar has been investing in new product development, in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). After the successful delivery of Nagastra-1, a loitering munition or a suicide drone, deployed during Operation Sindoor, it has developed Nagastra-2 and Nagastra-3 and expects to receive orders for those products. The other product, Bhargavastra, a counter-drone micro-missile, has passed trials at two levels for different applications.