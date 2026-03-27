The stock of commercial explosives maker Solar Industries India Ltd is back in focus amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, which is expected to tighten global ammunition supplies and push up defence spending.
Solar Industries rides defence tailwinds. Sustaining growth is the real test
SummaryFor Solar Industries, a swelling defence order book underpins visibility, even as non-defence segments drag on performance.
The stock of commercial explosives maker Solar Industries India Ltd is back in focus amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, which is expected to tighten global ammunition supplies and push up defence spending.
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