Solar Industries rides defence tailwinds. Sustaining growth is the real test

“We see this segment driving the next phase of superior growth,” the report said, citing India’s ₹2.2 trillion defence capex (FY27 BE), rising geopolitical tensions and a global uptick in military spending. Elara expects the segment’s contribution to expand further to 42% by FY28E from about 24% currently. Revenues from the high-margin defence vertical, spanning both domestic and export markets, are already up 76% in 9MFY26.