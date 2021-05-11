Solara Active Pharma’s Q4 was robust; stock amply factors in near-term positives

To be sure, Solara’s shares have fared well on the bourses. So far this calendar year, the stock has increased around 43% versus the 10% gain in the Nifty 500 index. It helps that analysts are positive on growth, moving ahead. Analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a report on 10 May, “With a focus on new launches, geographical expansion, augmented capacity from the new Vizag plant, better traction in base products and addition of ALS business, we expect 36%/ 42%/ 46% sales/ Ebitda / Profit after tax CAGR to around Rs2,980 crore/ Rs780 crore/ Rs470 crore over FY21–23." CAGR is compound annual growth rate.