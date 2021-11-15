Somany Ceramics stock up 4.5% on robust Q2 performance

While volumes growth is likely to be robust, there is threat to margins from sharp inflation in gas prices. In the September quarter, Somany's gross margins contracted by 420bps sequentially. It should be noted that to tackle the cost pressure, the company has taken price hike of around 10% so far in this financial year. The company's management expected to announce further price increases depending on movement in gas prices. For every gas price hike of ₹1.5-2/sqm, the company takes a 5-6% price increase to mitigate the impact, said the management.