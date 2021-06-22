Somany’s corrective steps to bridge valuation gap with Kajaria

Despite near-term uncertainty on demand, the management has guided for a high teen y-o-y growth in the tiles segment. It expects to maintain operating margins at 12-13%. It should be noted that the company’s balance sheet witnessed significant improvement as net working capital fell to 64 days from 99 in March 2020. Net debt/equity reduced to 0.3 times from 0.7 times in March 2020 and is cash surplus at a standalone level as of Q4, the management said. The company has also announced capex of ₹180 crore across three projects for FY22.

