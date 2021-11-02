Some hope for JK Lakshmi Cement investors post a muted Q2 show

However, going ahead, analysts say, investors in this stock should focus on the company’s expansion plans, which is seen as a trigger for the stock. “JKLC is facing regional capacity mismatch, with capacity constraints in North India forcing it to purchase clinker in that region while it is selling clinker in East India due to surplus. The next set of capex by its subsidiary, Udaipur Cement Works (UCW) is expected to take 2-2.5 more years and hence volume growth and profitability will lag industry parameters in the meantime, in our opinion," analysts at Nirmal Bang Securities Ltd said in a report.