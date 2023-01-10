Sona BLW’s acquisition of Novelic opens doors to a fast-growing mkt

Novelic has seen consistent growth in revenue and profit after tax over the past few years. However, the transaction may not move the needle much in terms of earnings for Sona. For perspective, Novelic’s CY22 revenue is estimated to be at €9.3 million or roughly $10 million. This is a mere 3.3% of Sona’s H1FY23 annualized revenue. However, the management expects to scale up Novelic’s revenue to $100 million within 6-7 years. It expects the acquisition to be earnings-per-share- accretive from the first year.

