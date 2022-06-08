Sona BLW’s growth to be driven by electric vehicles

Sona BLW’s growth to be driven by electric vehicles2 min read . 11:38 AM IST
- Sona BLW’s management said supply-demand mismatch owing to semiconductor shortage would normalize by early 2023 which would in turn result in a better H2FY23.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., which provides components for electrified and non-electrified powertrain segments, is a key beneficiary of rising penetration of electric vehicles (EV).
For perspective, in the March quarter, in India, EV two-wheeler share increased to 3.3% from 1.8% in Q3FY22. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities expect the EV mix in the domestic two-wheeler segment to reach 50% by FY2030 driven by decline in upfront costs.
As of FY22 end, EV orders contributed 62% to Sona BLW’s healthy order book of Rs18600 crore. At present, the company serves 7 of the top 10 global passenger vehicle makers.
In the electric passenger vehicle segment, it has 11 EV programs from seven unique customers, and in electric two-wheeler/three-wheeler it has 7 EV programs from six unique customers.
While the demand environment is strong, supply chain concerns continue to persist. Analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) hosted Sona BLW at the Nomura Investment Forum 2022 where the auto component makers’ management noted that supply-demand mismatch owing to semiconductor shortage would normalize by early 2023 which would in turn result in a better H2FY23.
With easing of covid-led restrictions in China, activity in the country is picking up momentum. But its Europe business continues to remain subdued and the management expects the same to continue for some time.
“The addition of new products and segments like a whole range of motors, spool gears, PHEV starter motors etc. indicates expanding capabilities with a focus on becoming a key solution provider in EVs in all segments (two wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, etc)," said analysts at Nomura in a report on 7 June. PHEV is short for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.
Sona BLW currently holds 15-20% market share in the electric two-wheeler segment. However, with increasing competitive intensity, the company expects its market share to decline to 10-15%. On the margin front, the company’s medium-term target stands in the range of 26-27%.
Analysts at Nomura maintain their target price of Rs770 per share, which is based on 50 times FY24 price to earnings ratio. The stock currently trades at Rs588 apiece on the NSE.