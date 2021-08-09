OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Sona Comstar gains 17% after strong Jun qtr performance

The shares of auto parts maker Sona Blw Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) gained 17% after it posted a consolidated net profit of 82 crore for the June quarter against a net loss of 4.6 lakh in the year-ago period.

This is Sona Comstar’s first announcement of quarterly results as a listed entity. It gained 36.70% from around 60 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year. However, revenue from operations during the quarter declined by 7% to 501 crore from 539 crore in the January-March quarter.

“Electric vehicle (EV) share of revenue increased six percentage points to 20% during the June quarter. The net order book stands at 14,000 crore with 57% of orders from battery electric vehicle (BEVs)," JM Financial said in a note to its clients.

“The management highlighted that chip shortage is likely to last 12 to 18 months, but its revenue growth is likely to be supported by new order wins. Commodity cost is passed on with a lag of two to six months and long-term Ebitda margin is expected to remain in the range of 26 to 28%. Diversified revenue, increasing contribution from EVs, and a strong order book and financial metrics make Sona Comstar one of the best plays in the EV space," it said.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Unemployment in Jharkhand was greater than than the national rate of 23.5%

Unemployment in Jharkhand increased 38.9 percentage points: CMIE Survey

1 min read . 01 May 2020
So far in this calendar year, PNC Infratech shares have substantially outperformed the Nifty 500 index. Photo: iStock

PNC Infratech ends FY21 well; strong order book to help ahead

2 min read . 29 Jun 2021
Rallis India said that the margins were impacted by pricing pressure, limiting the company’s ability to fully pass on the steep cost inflation

Rallis India's weak margin takes sheen off strong revenue growth in Q1

2 min read . 29 Jul 2021
TCI maintains that volumes were driven by SME customers as there was a strong pick-up in production and demand during the quarter.

TCI Express’s highest ever quarterly Ebitda margin takes the stock to new highs

2 min read . 20 May 2021
On a sequential basis, Sona Comstar gained 36.70%, compared with about ₹60 crore recorded in the fourth quarter last financial year. However, revenue from operations during the quarter declined by 7% sequentially to ₹501 crore as against ₹539 crore in the January-March quarter.

Sona Comstar gains 17% after strong June quarter performance

2 min read . 04:49 PM IST
Tata Metaliks shares were currently at ₹1246.55 up 3.70% from its previous close,. Photo: iStock (iStock)

Tata Metaliks gains 8% after strong June quarter performance

1 min read . 14 Jul 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout