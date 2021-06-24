Sona shines and Shyam lets down, as listing premiums diverge from GMP

Investors relying on the grey market for making decisions related to IPOs (initial public offerings) were in for a rude shock on Thursday. Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) and Shyam Metalics & Energy listed today at vastly different prices than what the grey market indicated.

Sona Comstar shares rose 24% compared to its issue price, which is more than 20% higher than what the grey market premium (GMP) indicated. The GMP had indicated a listing premium of around 1%.

In sharp contrast, there were high expectations from the Shyam Metalics listing, with GMP indicating a listing premium of over 40%. But shares of the company also traded 24% higher.

While the gain in Sona Comstar and Shyam Metalics is identical, some high net-worth investors (HNIs) have ended up with massive losses in the latter, while the handful who invested in the Sona Comstar issue are laughing their way to the bank.

Based on the high premium indicated by the GMP, HNIs bid for 340 shares of Shyam Metalics for every one share on offer in their allotted category. This meant that the stock had to list at a premium of at least 46% for them to break-even, after accounting for the financing cost of the large bids. The fact that the shares are trading much lower means HNIs haven’t been able to recover costs from this issue and losses are huge.

With Sona Comstar, however, HNIs didn’t even bid for all the shares that were on offer in their category, guided by the lower premium in the grey market. So all investors who bid were allotted shares. They can take home gains of up to 24%, or maybe more, depending on when they exit the trade.

This is another instance this year where the grey market has proved to be an unreliable source of how a stock would list in the secondary markets. To start, having high expectations from this opaque and illiquid market is unreasonable.

Merchant banking sources say that the size of the IPO is among the factors that drive listing premium. HNIs and actors in the grey market tend to be more active in stocks where the issue size is relatively lower.

Being a Rs5,500 crore public issue, a sizable portion – ₹850 crore – of Sona Comstar’s issue was allotted to high net worth individuals (HNIs). This may have led to the under-subscription in this category. In case of Shyam Metalics, the issue size was Rs909 crore of which Rs136 crore was allotted to HNIs. Sources say, small allocation for HNI segment leads to a demand-supply mismatch and higher trading activity in the grey market, which eventually leads to some bearing on the listing premium.

But clearly as pointed above, while the grey market has some bearing on the listing premium, it does not always have the last word. Other factors are also at play. For instance, as the Sona Comstar issue had negligible participation from the HNI segment, the number of investors looking to flip their sales on listing day was considerably lower. This lower selling pressure has been a factor driving part of the listing premium.

In the recent past, some of the IPOs which saw big listing gains were broadly in the smaller Rs600-1200 crore range. These include Burger King, Happiest Minds, Indigo Paints and Mrs Bectors among others. Large issues such as Gland Pharma, Macrotech Developers, UTI AMC and HDFC Life did not list at a very high premium, although some of them have given decent returns over-time.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.