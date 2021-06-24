Sona shines and Shyam lets down, as listing premiums diverge from GMP

Based on the high premium indicated by the GMP, HNIs bid for 340 shares of Shyam Metalics for every one share on offer in their allotted category. This meant that the stock had to list at a premium of at least 46% for them to break-even, after accounting for the financing cost of the large bids. The fact that the shares are trading much lower means HNIs haven’t been able to recover costs from this issue and losses are huge.