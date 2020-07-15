South-focused cement companies to score the least on volumes in June quarter

For southern India, the overall demand scenario remained weak. With a lot of labour migrating out of this region, even if there was some pent-up demand, companies may not have been able to benefit from it, analysts said. In the western region, especially the key state of Maharashtra, the share of the non-trade segment is large and demand remains muted there, analysts added. Non-trade cement is with reference to goods sold by the manufacturer directly to the consumer. Trade cement is sold by the manufacturer to the dealers, who in turn sell to the consumers.