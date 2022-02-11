South India focussed Prestige Estates shines in Q3; Mumbai launches key now

Sharing an update about its Mumbai foray, the management said that its project Jasdan Classic has been launched and till date sold 12 units valued at IRN0.7bn. The company expects to launch projects in Pali hills, Mulund and Marine Lines in April 2022. So far, the company's total investment in MMR projects is Rs2500 crore, the management said. Overall, the company would be launching 30 million square feet in the next 12-15 months.