Southern woes make cements slippery

Meanwhile, easing costs of key input fuels petroleum coke and coal is expected to aid operating performance of companies in this region in FY24. This can provide some breather to investors. However, stock performance and prospects for earnings upgrades hinge on how the demand-supply scenario pans out. On the valuations front, shares of aforementioned cement makers are trading at FY25 EV/Ebitda of nearly 10-14 times, Bloomberg data showed.