Southern woes make cements slippery

Cement prices in south India are under pressure. In recent months, prices in the south have fallen faster than the all-India average. In January, trade prices dropped by ₹19 month-month (m-o-m) to ₹359 a bag, said an analyst from Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) after interacting with dealers recently.
This means healthy prices seen in October and November have failed to sustain as weak demand conditions have led to partial rollbacks. Unseasonal rainfall in Tamil Nadu caused by cyclone Michaung in December end, delayed infrastructure spending by state governments in key markets of Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka and labour unavailability have weighed on the region’s demand growth and consequently, prices.
In effect, prices in some key markets such as Kerala fell by 9.6% m-o-m and by 6.8% m-o-m in Chennai, according to the Nomura report dated 9 January. Since labour unavailability issues are expected to linger, a meaningful revival in the near-term demand is not expected.
Ramco Cements, India Cements, Orient Cement and Dalmia Bharat are among companies that have significant exposure to the southern region. A continued further drop in prices would mean bleaker realizations outlook for this region. Amid increased competitive pressures, volume growth is seemingly taking prominence over realizations growth. So, analysts caution that a relatively higher price volatility in the south is likely to persist.
Plus, the region already suffers from the problem of overcapacity. This is feared to keep capacity utilization levels comparatively lower than other regions, thus containing a sharp uptick in realizations at bay.
In the next two financial years, 15-17 million tonnes of grinding capacity is expected to be added in south India based on announcements made by the cement companies so far, said Ravleen Sethi, associate director, CareEdge Ratings.
With overall cement demand likely to soften post-election, capacity utilization in the south is expected to be range-bound at 58-60% due to over-supply and this would keep pan-India grinding capacity utilization level capped at 67-69%, she added.
Meanwhile, easing costs of key input fuels petroleum coke and coal is expected to aid operating performance of companies in this region in FY24. This can provide some breather to investors. However, stock performance and prospects for earnings upgrades hinge on how the demand-supply scenario pans out. On the valuations front, shares of aforementioned cement makers are trading at FY25 EV/Ebitda of nearly 10-14 times, Bloomberg data showed.
This is at a discount to larger pan-India competitors, trading at multiples of over 18 times, but it’s hardly appealing in the current backdrop.