Speciality chemical makers in favour as product prices continue northward march

With demand for speciality chemicals rising, prices have continued their upward trajectory in the past year. As lockdown restrictions eased around the world, an improved outlook has led to a further rise in prices.

Disruption in chemical supplies from the US due to the winter storm and rising crude prices thereafter have led to the regular surge in prices. Indian manufacturers have also benefitted from a rise in demand from global customers who are looking at reducing dependence on China.

Analysts also said that though price increases in June for most chemical products were only in single digits, sustained logistic issues may push prices northward in the coming months.

The recent spike in covid-19 cases in South China has hit port movement as the country imposed strict containment measures. Yantian port, one of the largest container handling ports in China has been facing congestion since early June, leading to a jump in container freight costs, said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

Prices of chemicals such as butadiene, ammonia, benzene have risen significantly in June. However, prices of chemicals like acetonitrile, aniline, VAM, IPA, MEG and acetone have normalised.

Most Indian speciality chemical manufacturers have continued to benefit. Deepak Nitrite Ltd has seen its stock rise more than threefold in one year, while Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Limited, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, and many others have seen their stock prices almost double.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that the Indian specialty chemicals industry is expected to deliver a 12.4% CAGR over the next five years on a higher base, and reach $64 billion by calendar 2025, which is almost double from current levels.

Various factors work in favour of the specialty chemicals industry in India, including strong domestic consumption-led by a young population (median age of 28 years), a high percentage of which forms the working-age group. Favourable labour cost, which is one-third that of China and half that of Vietnam, and government impetus are few other factors, as per analysts at MOFSL

The other growth driver for Indian manufacturers includes capacity expansions. Balance sheets remained strong, supported by rising free cash flows that helped reduce debt. Many companies are already net debt-free.

Analysts at MOFSL said their 'Coverage Universe' has incurred a ₹3800 crore capex in the last three years ended FY21, and would spend a similar amount ( ₹3900 crore) over the next three years ending FY24.

They expect their 'Coverage Universe' Ebitda margins to expand by 70 basis points to 25% by FY24. MOFSL's coverage includes companies like Atul Ltd, Deepak Nitrite, Vinati Organics, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Navin Fluorine, Galaxy Surfactants, Fine Organic Industries Ltd, and NOCIL Ltd.





