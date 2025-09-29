“Tariff is applicable on a number of major products exported to the US, like R32/R125 for SRF, Navin Fluorine International (NFIL), and Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL), on methyl methacrylate (MMA) for Aarti Industries, and on 2,4 D for Atul (Ltd). We have witnessed peaking of R32 prices in export markets, particularly the US, and hence continue to be cautious about refrigerant gas players like SRF, NFIL, and GFL," said Emkay Global Financial Services report dated 20 September.