Specialty chemicals cos’ capex to surpass pre-covid levels: report

The significant rise in domestic demand and exports have propped up the prospects of the speciality chemical manufacturers. The strong surge in their profitability has continued to be led by the regular rise in realisations too. Various disruptions in supplies due to hurricanes in the US at the start of the year, leading to lower supplies from American manufacturing hubs, followed by Suez Canal blockage and later the pandemic impacting supplies, all have led to a regular rise in speciality chemical prices. The regular rise in crude prices has further led to rise in prices. The Indian manufacturers also have benefitted as international companies looking at reducing dependence on China are turning to Indian manufacturers for their supplies.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}