MUMBAI: Dragging on Sun Pharmaceutical's otherwise decent Q4 results was the impact of cost increases. While the pharmaceutical major's specialty business has picked up, a further squeeze on margins may dampen investor sentiment for the stock in coming quarters.

The stock was up 1.8% at ₹458.50 per share in trade on Thursday.

One key parameter that the Street was looking out for was the ramp-up in its specialty division. Ilumya, among its key branded formulation products, logged sales of about $94 million in FY20, higher than estimates and therefore quite encouraging. US sales have also been encouraging, growing 7.1% sequentially to $375 million.

Sales of other specialty products drove the overall increase in global specialty sales by about $8 million. Some of its products have the potential for clocking higher sales in the next two years and analysts reckon that Ilumya could bring in about $145 million in sales in FY21.





In the coming quarters, however, growth may face a covid-19 challenge.

The company has filed six abbreviated-new-drug applications and received two approvals in the US. But weakness in generics continues, and is proving to be an overhang.

Its domestic business grew 8% year-on-year (y-o-y), as expected, after adjusting for distributor changes. Other emerging markets grew at a decent pace in the last quarter. While growth could be crimped by lower hospital and clinic patients, the company has been strengthening its marketing cohort. That should see its domestic revenues beat market estimates.

While Sun Pharma did well on the business front, rising costs from higher marketing and staff expenses have been disappointing. The Street was expecting better margin growth in Q4, but it lagged considerably.

"EBITDA missed our estimates by 9%, with margins showing no signs of any operating leverage of higher improved specialty performance, with SG&A spend and staff costs remaining elevated, dragging down EBITDA margins to 18.9%," said Kotak Institutional Equities in a note to clients.

Much of the company's fortunes now hinge on a meaningful ramp-up in its specialty products. Margin growth could be slow given that marketing and sales promotional costs in coming quarters is likely to be high.

Also, research and development expenses are slated to rise. The specialty R&D spent is likely to increase substantially from about 6% of sales to 8-9% in the coming year, noted Nomura Financial Advisory Services in a client note.

As costs stay elevated, margins may remain under pressure which could keep the pressure on the stock. Nevertheless, it trades at a PE of about 27 times FY20 earnings, lower than some of its peers.

