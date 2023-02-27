Spectre of El Niño is back to haunt
In its February forecast, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) from the US has predicted the possibility of an El Niño year.
Even before investors could heave a sigh of relief on inflation, a potential fresh risk in the form of El Niño has emerged. In its February forecast, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) from the US has predicted the possibility of an El Niño year. For India, El Niño creates dryer and hotter summers and a deficient monsoon. The good news is that the February forecast alone is insufficient to conclude that El Niño will occur this year.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×