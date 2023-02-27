Even before investors could heave a sigh of relief on inflation, a potential fresh risk in the form of El Niño has emerged. In its February forecast, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) from the US has predicted the possibility of an El Niño year. For India, El Niño creates dryer and hotter summers and a deficient monsoon. The good news is that the February forecast alone is insufficient to conclude that El Niño will occur this year.

“Based on February forecasts made over the last two decades, we note that of the six times that NOAA ascribed a 45% or higher probability of El Niño in February, only three years saw El Niño actually panning out, while conditions were neutral (normal) in others," said analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd in a report dated 26 February. The India Meteorological Department’s first monsoon forecast in April is crucial now.

View Full Image Graphic: Mint

Even so, this risk cannot be ignored, given that El Niño could have an adverse impact on India’s agricultural output and inflation. The probability of El Niño ascribed by NOAA in 2023 of 55-60% is the highest in many years, highlighted the Jefferies report.

In the last four consecutive years, India has received a normal monsoon. But this time around, some parts of the country are already experiencing soaring temperatures, raising worries about heat waves. In effect, a longer-than-expected summer followed by deficit rainfall would translate into lower sowing, thus hurting rural incomes. So, clearly, it is a sentiment dampener.

Economists point out that the overall retail and food inflation are not highly correlated with a subdued monsoon. For farm output, a lot also depends on the spatial distribution of rainfall. However, in the scenario of El Niño, prices of select food items could see a spike due to lower supply. And in the current backdrop, inflation creeping up from anywhere is not desirable.

The inflationary impact of El Niño on food inflation has been mixed, with the average food inflation in El Niño years being lower than that in non-El Niño years, said a report by Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. “Having said that, a drought this year is likely to lead to worse price fluctuations, given the already tight supply situation and entrenched price pressures," added the Emkay report dated 26 February.

Furthermore, in a bid to maintain crop yield amid muted monsoon, the increased usage of fertilizers could push the government’s already elevated fertilizer subsidy bill higher.

A delayed rural recovery would mean weaker volumes for companies with relatively higher exposure to rural India. “Consumer staples, discretionary and even automobiles to some extent would feel the heat, as inflation remains high and rural incomes suffer due to poor rains," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities Ltd.

In the December quarter earnings call with media, Hindustan Unilever Ltd said it is looking at green shoots in rural demand. Needless to say, if the El Niño risk materializes, rural demand recovery could be slower.

“While a weak monsoon would be a dampener for FMCG, factors such as a low base in rural and margin recovery should help in FY24," said Jefferies analysts.

So far in CY23, the benchmark Nifty50 index has fallen by nearly 4% amid the rout in Adani group stocks.

Currently, the stock market mood is subdued, so a negative expectation, such as El Niño, could mean some correction in stock prices, even though the actual impact of such an event on earnings would reflect with a lag, Jasani added.