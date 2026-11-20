India's retail inflation rose to a two-year high of 6.1% in October, breaching the central bank's upper tolerance limit. Amid El Niño fears and elevated crude oil prices, headline consumer price index (CPI) inflation is projected to average above 6% between November and March, driven by sticky food inflation and a rising core CPI, said Garima Kapoor, deputy head of research and an economist at Elara Securities (India). Against this backdrop, Kapoor expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to deliver a 25-basis-point (bps) rate hike in December, followed by another 25-bps hike in February. India’s Q2FY27 gross domestic product (GDP) data is due later this month; she anticipates momentum in the industrial sector and continued government spending to support the quarter’s growth at over 7.5%, even as agricultural growth remains tepid due to El Niño.
India's retail inflation rose to a two-year high of 6.1% in October, breaching the central bank's upper tolerance limit. Amid El Niño fears and elevated crude oil prices, headline consumer price index (CPI) inflation is projected to average above 6% between November and March, driven by sticky food inflation and a rising core CPI, said Garima Kapoor, deputy head of research and an economist at Elara Securities (India). Against this backdrop, Kapoor expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to deliver a 25-basis-point (bps) rate hike in December, followed by another 25-bps hike in February. India’s Q2FY27 gross domestic product (GDP) data is due later this month; she anticipates momentum in the industrial sector and continued government spending to support the quarter’s growth at over 7.5%, even as agricultural growth remains tepid due to El Niño.
Edited excerpts:
1) With the World Meteorological Organization warning of intensifying El Niño conditions in 2027 and domestic reservoir levels trailing last year—threatening Rabi sowing prospects—is retail inflation above 6% the new normal?
RBI estimates put FY27 CPI inflation at an average of 5.2%. For the full-year average to land at 5.2%, November to March must average about 5.9%. If you plug the actual Q1 and Q2 numbers into the RBI’s own Q3 and Q4 forecasts, the year averages about 5.15%. RBI’s path leaves little room for upside. Our on-the-ground checks suggest that food inflation is rising and may remain sticky even after the impact of higher fuel prices wears off. We do not rule out an upside of 10-15 bps relative to RBI’s estimates. This means inflation will average above 6% between November and March.
2) Amid persistent food inflation and a challenging geopolitical landscape, what do high-frequency indicators reveal about rural and urban festive demand versus last year?
High-frequency indicators continue to suggest resilience. While incomes and wages aren’t seeing significant growth, the wealth effect remains solid. India’s consumption demand is well supported by credit growth and rising aspirations. Our assessment of inflation impact on demand shows that inflation needs to be above 6-7% consistently for 4-6 quarters before it begins to impinge on demand. The data for passenger vehicle & two-wheeler sales during Dussehra & Navratri, on a 2-year CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) basis, show growth of 7% and 12%, respectively, which is healthy, given the price increases taken and an adverse base effect due to goods and services tax cuts last year.
3) Have your near-term rate hike expectations changed in frequency or quantum after CPI inflation accelerated to a two-year high of 6.1% in October? What is the probability of RBI adopting an aggressive versus a calibrated tightening path?
The October print was primarily led by a sharp acceleration in food prices, amid adverse base effects. Core CPI edged up sharply, rising by 4.76% year-on-year in October, indicating a gradual broadening of price pressures. Notwithstanding the recent correction in global crude oil prices, we believe the pass-through of previous price hikes will keep inflation elevated in the near term. We did not change our expectations for rate hikes and continue to expect RBI to deliver a further 25bps rate hike in December, followed by another 25bps increase in February.
4) India's Q2FY27 GDP growth is projected to moderate from last year's 8.1%; what are your estimates for Q2FY27 and FY27? Which components could act as key dampeners?
Robust on-the-ground demand, traction in industrial sector growth and continued government spending will support Q2FY27 GDP growth at 7.5%+. The agriculture growth, however, may be tepid amid El Niño.
5) As global artificial intelligence (AI) stocks correct, foreign investors have recently returned to Indian equities. Which factors can help sustain foreign fund flows? How would a turnaround in foreign flows impact India’s capital account position and the rupee?
The global capital rotation towards the AI ecosystem, which has weighed heavily on Indian equities since mid-2025, is beginning to show initial signs of exhaustion. As liquidity flows towards Taiwan and South Korea moderate, India appears increasingly well positioned for a potential reversal in foreign allocations. Importantly, India's benchmark weight has now shed the excess built up during 2022–24 and returned to long-term support levels.
The first meaningful indication of foreign investors revisiting India emerged last week, when India-dedicated funds recorded their largest weekly inflow since July 2024. The recent inflow could represent the early stages of a reversal in this trend. However, we expect the initial allocations to be largely ETF-driven, implying that passive flows are likely to benefit a relatively narrow set of large, benchmark-heavy stocks. We project a FY27 balance-of-payments surplus of $50-70 billion. Amid the tide turning in FPI inflows, we see USD-INR trading in the broad range of 93-95.